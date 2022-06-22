20 Years Ago
June 23, 2002
Glendale Area Public Library has announced its activities for the summer. On Tuesday, a Summer Youth Art Project will be held from 1-3 p.m. and will include origami and paper mache. Class size is limited, so children should register soon by calling the library at 672-4378. The student instructor is Sarah Keith. On July 2 from 1- 2 p.m. students will complete paper mache and origami projects. The class is open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Glendale elementary teachers Mrs. Rainey and Mrs. Hockenberry will return on July 16 at 1 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. for Story Time. The two are returning for the second straight year of reading fun.
50 Years AgoJune 23, 1972
The Penn-Grampian PTA met recently at the elementary school with room visitation beginning at 7:30 p.m. and a business session and program following. Miss Marie Dickey led devotions and Mrs. Elaine Elensky led group singing. A report on the PTA Spring Fair was submitted by Mrs. Janet Michaels, thanking all who had helped to make the fair a great success. It was reported that the PTA has purchased a snow cone machine and has contributed half of the price of a new piano for the Penn-Grampian Elementary School.
75 Years AgoJune 23, 1947
The Clearfield American Legion Band and the Clearfield Bremen will enter their second competition in less than a week when they journey to Kittanning Wednesday to participate in a firemen’s celebration and. parade there. Fire Chief Carl Cochrane has announced that the special bus for firemen will leave
100 Years Ago
June 23, 1922
Clearfield Rotarians learned last evening of another of Clearfield’s industries that has been notably successful and they were put in possession of a lot of information concerning same that was a pleasing surprise. The speaker of the evening was John Gearhart of the Gearhart Knitting Machine Co.