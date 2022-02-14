10 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 2012
There were enough people at last night’s Philipsburg-Osceola School Board meeting that it had to be moved to the multi-purpose room at North Lincoln Hill Elementary. The board heard from several of the guests who were there to voice displeasure with discussion of the construction project at the NLH site, and they aired their complaints about district superintendent Dr Stephen Benson.
20 Years AgoFeb. 15, 2002
The Osceola Mills Memorial Post 5020 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars met Jan. 22. Prior to the meeting John M. Fetters was presented a $100 savings bond for his entry in the VFW Youth Essay competition. Post commander Floyd Hauth reported on the VFW District 22 meeting held Jan. 20 at Duncansville, where state VFW Commander Charles Beistline addressed the district participants regarding the mid-winter state VFW convention in Camp Hill. Mr. Beistline also discussed a visit to the Pennsylvania posts by VFW National Commander set for March 20.
50 Years AgoFeb. 15, 1972
Curwensville Borough Council held off renewing a fire protection agreement with Ferguson Township last night after deciding the service is worth more money. The township supervisors presently pay the borough $113 yearly for that portion of the township given fire protection by Curwensville. When the matter came up for review, some of the councilmen expressed the opinion that $113 hardly seems like enough. They want to raise it to $250. The opinion of Fire Chief Athol Rummings, who was present for the meeting, was solicited and he, too, agreed that the service is worth more. The fire chief said it is inconceivable to think that the current contract would cover costs of sending emergency equipment worth thousands of dollars out more than a couple of times.
75 Years AgoFeb. 15, 1947
Four Eagle Scouts Awards were made at the Third Annual Clearfield District Boy Scout Father and Son banquet held at the West Side Methodist Church Thursday evening. The affair, a local highlight in the celebration of National Boy Scout Week, was attended by more than 275 scouts, leaders, parents and friends, who saw the Eagle Scout presentations made to the following: Ronald Hughes, Troop 1; James Lander, Troop 2; William Winkler, Sea Scout Ship No. 3; and Raymond Martin, District member-at-large.