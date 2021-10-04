10 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 2011
The place to be Sunday is at the Bloody Knox Log Cabin in Kellytown along state Route 453 from 1-4 p.m. for the Seventh Annual Clearfield County Historical Society Apple Cider Outing and Open House. While Chris and Megan McGarry play music in front of the historic log cabin, the first 100 children will be offered pumpkins for a decorating contest. Ribbon awards will be presented. Other events are making apple cider on the 1890s press, butter churning demonstration, apple butter preparation, making sauerkraut and rope and corn brooms.
20 Years AgoOct. 6, 2001
Pastor Harold Harry and his wife, Donna, and Greg Selfridge and his wife, Bonnie, recently stepped into another world. They traveled to Campinas, Brazil, in June at the invitation of missionary Pastor Mike Miller for the second year dedication of his church mission which receives contributions from the Faith Bible Church, Lumber City. Pastor Harry said the Rev. Miller visited the Lumber City congregation as a missionary and then invited Pastor Harry to visit his parish in Brazil.
50 Years AgoOct. 6, 1971
Plans have been announced for construction of an 18-hole public golf course on a scenic 200-acre former dairy farm, near Lumber City. Site preparation and excavation work is expected to get under way shortly, possibly within the week. The course, which spokesmen say will be playable by the spring of 1973, will be developed on the K.F. Anderson farm by a group of private investors under the name Grandview Golf Club, Inc.
75 Years AgoOct. 6, 1946
More than 30 members of the Clearfield United Brethren Church will be among those attending the fall conference of this district of the United Brethren Church to be held in Bigler Monday, Oct. 7. The meeting there will be one of a series of fall conferences held during the coming week by the members of the United Brethren Church throughout the state. Other communities in the eastern section in which similar meetings will be held include Altoona, Three Springs, Richfield and Valley View.