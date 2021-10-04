10 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 2011
The Philipsburg Main Street Program is hosting the 10th annual Harvest Fest on Oct. 29. All events are open to the public. The Harvest Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Halloween parade for all ages will assemble outside the Philipsburg Towers, with registration beginning at the Philipsburg Senior Center at 11 a.m. Only those wishing to have their costumes judged need to register, all others can begin lineup in front of the towers at 11:30 a.m. The parade will begin at noon at Front and Spruce streets and will proceed along North Front Street to make a right turn onto West Presqueisle Street. The parade will end at the borough parking lot at the bottom of the hill on West Presqueisle Street. Immediately following the parade, treat bags and a map will be given to all participants who can then trick-or-treat in downtown Philipsburg.
20 Years AgoOct. 5, 2001
Some local rock and rollers will take to the stage on Nov. 16 to help those affected by the recent terrorist attacks. Three well known area bands — House Rules, Seven and Alibi — will present a benefit concert. Proceeds raised through ticket sales will be given to the American Red Cross Liberty Disaster Relief Fund. The event will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Clearfield. The K of C is donating the use of the building, while Meholic Music/Al Forsythe is donating the sound system.
50 Years AgoOct. 5, 1971
Pledges of $15,203 that brought the overall total to $44,075 were reported at the first Dutch Treat Report luncheon of the Clearfield Area United Fund at the New Dimeling Hotel yesterday. The $44,075 represents 44 percent of the campaign goal of $100,792. Advance gifts reported a week ago had accounted for $28,872 of the $44,075. Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the progress of the drive. Our campaign is on target, the volunteer workers were told. Now it is up to you and your workers to complete your solicitations as soon as possible.
75 Years AgoOct. 5, 1946
“Jimmy” Van Zandt will address a public meeting in the Coalport High School Monday evening, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m., it was announced today. The meeting is being sponsored by the Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars.