West Branch’s Olivia Stavola has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23.
Stavola was instrumental on defense in her team’s 1-0 win over Bishop Guilfoyle in what was a District 6 class A title game preview as well as the Lady Warrior’s 3-0 victory over McConnellsburg in the Inter County Conference Championship and their 5-0 regular season finale over Curwensville.
“Olivia has been a shutdown defender for four years and still keeps getting better,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said.
“She’s a great leader both vocally and in her play.”