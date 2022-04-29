Clearfield softball player Olivia Bender has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 23.
Bender clubbed a 3-run home run and had four RBIs in the Lady Bison’s 8-0 win over Philipsburg-Osceola and followed that up with two homers and three RBIs the next day in a 5-0 victory over Tyrone.
“Livi has been seeing the ball well and hit some missiles last week,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “She hit three ‘no doubt’ home runs. She has been working extremely hard in the gym and it is great to see the work paying off.”