The 2nd annual “Oldtimers” Baseball Reunion party is set for Saturday at the Agricultural Building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The inaugural event held last year was focused mainly on the Buster’s team, but it was such a success that organizers are hoping to expand it to include all former teams from the area.
Clearfield County boasts a rich baseball tradition with several leagues in existence, including the well-known Mountain League, which ran from 1939 until 1990.
Teams included the Bigler Bisons, Clearfield Colts, Cooper Bears, Curwensville Mohawks, Glen Richey Raiders, Hepburnia Twins, Hillsdale Hawks, Madera Pirates, New Millport Lumberjacks and Ramey Rams to name a few.
All former players are welcome and the hope it that every former team has a representative at the reunion.
Festivities will begin Saturday at 6 p.m, with dinner, snacks and drinks available.
Guests and spouses are welcome.
Reservations cost $15 per person and can be made by contacting Jay Siegel at (814) 765-3214 or Sid Lansberry at (814) 762-4512.
For more information, interested former players may contact either Siegel or Lansberry as well.
Players are encouraged to bring team photos, memorabilia and trophies.