Less than two months ago, back in early April, the Pirates outfield had a different feel.
Greg Allen had seemingly won a spring training battle with Cole Tucker and Anthony Alford for the third spot alongside Bryan Reynolds and Ben Gamel. Reynolds was going to arbitration, Cal Mitchell wasn’t on the 40-man roster, and Jack Suwinski seemingly was not yet ready. Jake Marisnick played for the Texas Rangers.
Yeah, much has changed in a short period of time.
Baseball is inherently predicated on change and churn, but it has been especially nuts in the Pirates outfield this season. Where injuries and slumps have occurred, players have embraced opportunity, and it’s seemingly always been something, good and bad.
“I think a lot of credit goes to [outfield coach Tarrik Brock],” Gamel said. “He keeps stuff fresh out there. It doesn’t get monotonous. And we work. If he wants us to get better at something, he’s constantly challenging us.”
Roughly a quarter of the way through the season, let’s examine what we’ve seen thus far in the outfield.
Reynolds agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million deal was probably the high point for him, but it’s also hard to talk about this group without addressing the 2021 All-Star’s struggles at the plate.
Through 40 games last season, Reynolds was hitting .290 with an .842 OPS, 15 doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Through the same number in 2022, Reynolds is hitting just .216 with a .679 OPS, five doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored.
It’s not enough to warrant serious concern, but it has been another unexpected storyline with this group, the same for Allen hurting his hamstring, going on the 60-day injured list and now staring at a mid-June return.
Or Gamel’s up-and-down season to this point. While nobody can ever fault Gamel’s effort, how he’s arrived at his career-high wRC+ of 119 (100 representing the league average) has been an interesting journey.
There was an 11-game stretch from May 1-13 where Gamel hit .419 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. In his other 31 contests this season, Gamel has hit .184 with three doubles, no triples, a homer, seven RBIs and 11 runs scored.
The most interesting part of how the Pirates outfield has performed might be Suwinski. He was promoted directly from Class AA Altoona amid a COVID-19 scare, so he’s got the strange part down. Suwinski also leads all National League rookies in home runs with five — he’s tied for second on the Pirates — despite hitting just .188.
In 26 games, Suwinski also has 11 RBIs and 11 runs scored, producing as much as anyone out there.
“We play hard every day,” Suwinski said. “I think that’s the expectation. It’s simple. Just go out there, play as hard as you can, be ready every pitch and do what it takes to help the team win.”
Suwinski was the lone youngster for a little bit, but now he’s joined by his former roommate Mitchell, who seemingly made it his mission to show the Pirates that they made a mistake. The most consistent hitter at Class AAA Indianapolis, Mitchell has hardly looked out of place up here.
The ball jumps off his bat. He’s 3 for 9 in two games, with a double and two RBIs. The only complicating factor could be finding playing time for everyone because ...
It seems Marisnick isn’t far away, and the Pirates have a decision looming. Before we get to that, though, let’s rewind a few weeks back to appreciate some of the diving catches he, Gamel and Reynolds would make.
It felt like they had some sort game going, where they tried to one up another. If Gamel would fling his body onto the warning track, Marisnick would seemingly come from another zip code to lay out and rob what appeared to be an extra-base hit.
“Gives me confidence out there,” Reynolds said. “I’m sure it gives the pitchers confidence, too. To have three solid outfielders out there is a good feeling.”
Before requiring thumb surgery, Marisnick was worth 3 Defensive Runs Saved, per FanGraphs. Even now, there are only 10 NL outfielders better.
When it comes to Baseball Savant’s Outs Above Average, only four in all of Major League Baseball sit above Marisnick (5), while his success rate added (13%) — another fancy stat to quantify excellent defense — leads all fielders.
The downside, of course, is that the Pirates haven’t been productive enough at the plate. Their OPS (.620) is 14th in the National league, their batting average (.214) 12th.
The good news?
As this group has demonstrated, pretty much anything can — and will — happen.
THREE UP
—The Pirates haven’t had many consistent producers on offense, but Michael Chavis has been a pleasant exception. He’s having a fine season. Has hits in 11 of his past 13, with a .375 average and .997 OPS during that time. Has also hit .349 with a .941 OPS against lefties.
—It doesn’t involve positive news, but it was the right move — sending Bryse Wilson down to the minors. Long-term, it’s absolutely what’s required for his development, even though he’s probably not a happy camper at the moment. Given his stuff and how he likes to pitch, he needs to be better with execution.
—Liked what I heard from Roberto Perez this past Monday, essentially that he really wanted to return to Pittsburgh. It makes a ton of sense. Bring Perez back on a cheap deal, let him play, then have him mentor Henry Davis whenever the Pirates’ catcher of the future is ready. You’re taking a risk, sure. But not a huge one. The upside is enticing.
THREE DOWN
—Doesn’t make sense what the Pirates are doing at first base. Yoshi Tsutsugo is dead last among 29 qualifiers in fWAR (-0.6). Mason Martin has been great at Class AAA Indianapolis, with a .280 average, 1.259 OPS and five home runs over his past seven games. What are we waiting for here?
—Defense has been an unfortunate step backward for the Pirates — and, yeah, obviously losing Jacob Stallings (plus Roberto Perez) and Kevin Newman will have an effect there. But it shouldn’t be this bad. Their 34 errors as of Friday morning was second in MLB. Ke’Bryan Hayes’ seven were tied for third among qualified position players.
—Will keep writing until something is done: The catching situation isn’t anywhere near good enough. Remove the homers Michael Perez hit in his first two games. He and Tyler Heineman are 2 for their past 41 at the plate. That’s a .049 average. Have to address this.
ON DECK
—OUT OF CONTROL: The Dodgers’ pitching success isn’t fair. Their starters are 22-5 this season with an MLB-low 2.49 ERA. They’re tied for the lowest WHIP (1.07) and have the second-lowest batting average against (.215). They’ve also only had three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw for five starts because of injury.
—WITH OR WITHOUT YOU: Former Pirate Tyler Anderson has been great for the Dodgers. He’s 5-0 in eight games (six starts) with a 3.30 ERA, five walks and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.
—MYSTERIOUS WAYS: Diamondbacks are here for the weekend, and how about pitcher Zac Gallen? Allows five earned runs in his first seven starts, then six in start No. 8.
—RATTLE AND HUM: Arizona has an MLB-high 36 homers this month, led by first baseman Christian Walker with seven entering Thursday. Old friend Jordan Luplow and fellow outfielder David Peralta each had six.