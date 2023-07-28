SAN DIEGO — As Bryan Reynolds and Austin Hedges competed in a spirited game of Golden Tee inside the visitors’ clubhouse at Petco Park, Carmen Mlodzinski sat on a couch behind them and played one of the two guitars the Padres keep hanging on the wall for players to try.
It was much more than goofing around. Mlodzinski’s musical chops did not take long to detect, his tone, rhythm and clean playing offering audible evidence that he’s definitely done this before. At one point, Carlos Santana decided to have some fun with Mlodzinski, challenging him to quickly learn the hook of a Latin pop song.
It took a few tries, but Mlodzinski — a rookie reliever who has been hitting all the right notes on the mound, as well — nailed it.
“I love it,” Mlodzinski said of playing guitar. “I try to play a lot. It’s something where I’ve gotten over that beginner’s hump. Now I can pick it up, have fun and be creative.”
Mlodzinski is undoubtedly the most musically inclined player in a clubhouse that once housed Steven Brault and Cole Tucker, but his playlist sounds markedly different from those two. A 24-year-old South Carolina native picked 31st overall in 2020, Mlodzinski has the musical tastes of someone two or three times his age.
It started with Mlodzinski’s father, Tom, always having a piano in the house and playing a bunch himself. That rubbed off on Carmen, who had a group of friends in high school who for whatever reason listened to a bunch of classic rock.
The Allman Brothers are one of Mlodzinski’s favorites, along with Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Frank Zappa. Mlodzinski has recently gotten more into the Grateful Dead, as well as Jerry Garcia’s extensive solo career.
“I love all the old ones,” Mlodzinski said.
Even his intro song choice — “Highway Chile” by Jimi Hendrix — speaks to Mlodzinski’s love of classic rock.
He left home when he was seventeen
The rest of the world he had longed to see
And everybody knows boss
A rolling stone gathers no moss
“It’s kinda what we do as baseball players, right?” said Mlodzinski, who also loves other Seattle-area rock legends in Nirvana, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains. “That’s just kind of how I see it. Plus, I mean, it’s Hendrix.”
It’ll be interesting to see when Mlodzinski and Derek Shelton get together to talk music. Shelton’s unquestioned No. 1 is Pearl Jam, but he regularly blasts grunge and alternative rock. The Pirates manager was thrilled to learn about Mlodzinski’s listening habits and said he looked forward to discussing them more with the hard-throwing reliever.
As far as playing music, Mlodzinski started on piano around age 14. Two of his favorites include Oscar Peterson and Joe Sample, legendary musicians not a single one of his teammates could name. Guitar followed a couple years later.
“You can’t exactly bring a piano to college, so when I got to school [in South Carolina], I figured I’d just focus on guitar,” Mlodzinski said. “Hopefully I can settle into Pittsburgh. I’m gonna try and get a piano.”
Guitar-wise, Mlodzinski loves trying to emulate Stevie Ray Vaughn, Albert King, Buddy Guy and others heavy on blues. He recently has been listening to an album called “Jamming with Edward,” which features Rolling Stones session pianist Nicky Hopkins and blues guitarist Ry Cooder alongside band members Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman.
Mlodzinski can read some music but picks up most things by ear, much like what he was doing with Santana. Last year he bought a Gibson Les Paul Studio guitar and has a Yamaha acoustic that he keeps at home, where he plays a couple hours per day.
Just 15 appearances into his MLB career — though with a 2.08 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings — Mlodzinski wants to “let the rookie status kinda burn off” before bringing a guitar on the team plane, but it’s certainly something he hopes to do soon.
“Apparently they have a deal here: 40% off Taylor guitars,” Mlodzinski said, talking about the visiting clubhouse staffers in San Diego. “I’m gonna bring one back with me, no doubt. Can’t beat a good deal on a Taylor.”
In a world where rap, hip-hop and various types of Latin music are the norm, Mlodzinski very much finds himself on a musical island. At the same time, he’s not about to change. He likes what he likes, even if the only Taj Mahal (another Mlodzinski favorite) those around him know is in India.
“Teammates definitely have some interesting takes on it,” Mlodzinski said, laughing. “It’s old-school music compared to what most people are listening to today. It’s a little different, but when you find someone who appreciates it, it’s pretty cool.”
THREE UP
—Ji-Man Choi has been a pleasant surprise since returning from his left Achilles tendon strain, hitting .250 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 11 games. It may be enough to entice another team at the trade deadline. If that doesn’t happen, I’m also OK with the idea of Choi staying here and providing some much-needed levity over the final two months.
—It was great to see bench coach Don Kelly get some richly deserved attention on Wednesday. What a genuinely good person who works his tail off. During spring training, the guy simply does not stop. Have no doubt Kelly will be more than a fill-in manager one day. Super smart, well-liked by so many people around the game. Wouldn’t shock me if it happened soon, either.
—Believe it or not, this past week was my first time seeing Shohei Ohtani in a regular season game live. It was truly remarkable. Probably not since Barry Bonds have I been that excited to watch one player’s every move.
The shape and delivery of his pitches. Ohtani’s presence in the batter’s box.
The immense power. One of the highlights of the season for me.
THREE DOWN
—At what point can Jack Suwinski become an everyday player? Don’t get what the Pirates are doing here. He leads the team in home runs (21), OPS (.855) and plenty of other stuff ... but sits against lefties. Suwinski is hitting .308 (8 for 26) against them since June 9. Would think he has earned the right to show he can do more and improve.
—The handling of the Angel Perdomo-Manny Machado situation on Tuesday in San Diego was awful. Umpires should be looking to deescalate situations like this, not make them worse. And if you think Perdomo threw at Machado, which the group somehow needed a conference to determine, toss him. But simply warning both sides would’ve diffused the whole thing.
—It would make zero sense for the Pirates to trade David Bednar or Mitch Keller — and I really doubt they will, though they’re doing nothing wrong by listening. But think about it: Everyone from the owner down has talked about wanting to see progress. There hasn’t been enough of it, and now you’re going to take more steps backward while selling fans on 2024? Doesn’t make sense.
ON DECK
—FAREWELL TOUR: Tuesday and Wednesday will represent the last games Miguel Cabrera plays in Pittsburgh, as the legendary slugger is retiring at the end of the season. In 47 career games at PNC Park, Cabrera has five home runs, 33 RBIs, a .313 average and .841 OPS.
—START, STOP: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will be one to watch. He has a 2.95 ERA in 15 starts with 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings, and lines up for Tuesday. The Tigers might also trade him.
—TAME TIGERS: Detroit is one of the few teams with a worse offense than the Pirates. The Tigers rank 29th in OPS (.668) and 28th in runs scored (397), although OF Riley Greene (slashing .356/.423/.528 over his last 43 entering Thursday) has been really good.
—DIVISION OF LABOR: Only the Braves (22-6, .786) have been better in division games than the Brewers, who are 22-10 (.688) against NL Central opponents. Part of that has been RHP Corbin Burnes, who has a 1.64 ERA and .102 batting average against in five July starts.
NUMEROLOGY
6: The Pirates have had six players record their first home run in ‘23, five since June 1. In the expansion era (since 1961), they’ve had one season in which seven players hit their first homer: 1969 (Steve Blass, Richie Hebner, Johnny Jeter, Jose Martinez, Manny Sanguillen, Carl Taylor and Al Oliver).