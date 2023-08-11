There’s obviously nothing good about Oneil Cruz missing all but nine games of the 2023 season. The incredible power, freakish range and rocket-armed throws are gone, must-watch TV around Major League Baseball on hold.
The Pirates have undoubtedly felt the loss of their 6-foot-7 shortstop due to a fractured left ankle. Not having his bat atop the lineup has created a merry-go-round of leadoff hitters, while there’s been a noticeable power outage. Seeing Cruz back around the team in Milwaukee, it reminded me how much his ear-to-ear smile and jovial personality has been missed.
At the same time, while Pirates coaches, players are fans alike are surely counting down the days until Cruz returns, there has been one benefit here, albeit one he hopes doesn’t occur again for a long time.
Cruz has been able to soak up a bunch of family time with his wife and two young kids.
“It has been really nice,” Cruz told me this week, with major league coach Stephen Morales translating. “This is the first year for them [in the United States] with me. I appreciate getting to be around them, see them grow and spend more time with them.”
Cruz said two of their favorite activities to do as a family are watching movies and playing video games — specifically car racing and baseball. I joked with Cruz that his kids better be using their dad in “MLB: The Show.”
“They’re on their way there,” Cruz said, again smiling and laughing.
So is Cruz, it seems.
He’s around the team regularly, taking grounds balls on the field and hitting in the cage. He recently started a running progression. Due to his prodigious power, and how much everyone has missed it, the first time Cruz hits on the field should attract an audience.
Missing so much time has obviously been tough on Cruz, who eyed a 30-30 or 40-40 season in spring training — and nobody batted an eye. Had he stayed healthy, I absolutely believe Cruz could’ve done it.
There’s so much star power to Cruz’s game, and we started to see defensive improvement during spring training. Also against left-handed pitching and how he handles spin. Then, the injury.
Another sign of his eagerness: Cruz has been trying to learn as much as possible by watching games — the nuance at shortstop, pitchers’ attack plans, team strategy, that sort of stuff. Anything that might help him down the road.
“Even when you’re not playing,” Cruz said, “you can still learn something.”
The trip to Milwaukee gave Cruz another opportunity to learn, this time from Carlos Santana. It’s obvious and really neat to see how much Cruz looks up to Santana. They’ll train together this offseason, and Cruz spent all of Brewers batting practice at American Family Field peppering Santana with questions.
“It means a lot,” Cruz said. “It’s always nice to see Carlos. Sad that we’re not going to have him here for the rest of the season, but that’s the way it goes.
“Any time I see him, I ask him a lot of questions because I want to continue to learn from him and his time in the big leagues.”
A return for Santana makes sense for a variety of reasons, but the biggest one — literally and figuratively — is Cruz. There’s still so much Santana can teach Cruz, along with a bunch of the Pirates’ other younger players.
“It’s been a challenge for Oneil because he’s been dealing with an injury,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Having someone like Carlos there to help that maturation process was really important.”
As they work out together this winter, might Cruz talk Santana into considering a Pittsburgh return?
“For sure,” Cruz said. “I’ll try my best.”
That’s down the road. In the immediate future, it will be great to have Cruz back so we can all enjoy Oneil Cruz vs. Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz, a battle of gigantic, electric shortstops, incredible players who should produce plenty of fun in the NL Central for years to come.
This weekend should be the last Pirates-Reds matchup without a Cruz clash.
Cruz said he knows De La Cruz a little from their winter ball team, the Tigres del Licey back in the Dominican Republic, although Cruz said De La Cruz was finishing up his winter season whenever the Pirates shortstop arrived.
Still, Cruz looks forward to getting to know De La Cruz better and also competing against him a bunch every season.
“It’s gonna be exciting to play each other,” Cruz said. “He’s a great player. I’m a pretty good player, too. It’s gonna be fun for everyone to see both of us on the field and performing.”
THREE UP
—There’s been a staggering amount of turnover in the Pirates bullpen, with four members of the opening day group now with Triple-A Indianapolis. I also don’t hate the current group surrounding David Bednar and Colin Holderman. Angel Perdomo, Ryan Borucki and Andre Jackson have been solid discoveries. There’s considerable upside with Carmen Mlodzinski, Colin Selby and Jose Hernandez, as well.
—Curious to see where this Bryan Reynolds stuff goes. He has been excellent of late, and it’s been long overdue. In his last 18 games entering Thursday, Reynolds was hitting .315 with a .942 OPS, six home runs and 10 RBIs. The timing and comfort he was working to find earlier this year has arrived. Now, his numbers should follow suit.
—The Pirates’ first-base situation should offer intrigue down the stretch. Have actually liked what I’ve seen from Alfonso Rivas thus far. Connor Joe has rediscovered his April form. Malcom Nunez has returned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Henry Davis should catch, meaning they might need to get Endy Rodriguez at-bats somewhere. Could a dark horse like Mason Martin arrive? Plenty to track.
THREE DOWN
—I get why Derek Shelton changes his lineup a ton: The Pirates hunt matchups as much as any MLB team, maybe more. They also prioritize rest to an annoying degree. But I worry about the personal side of this. Nobody has continuity. Players can’t grow together. Guy hits a home run, then he sits. How can one enjoy a hot stretch that way?
—I’ve tried to avoid getting worried about Mitch Keller, but I’m nearly there. I don’t care if he throws six pitches. Throw three ... effectively. Sweeper and cutter have been various shades of off for weeks. I wish Keller would pitch off of his four-seam/sinker mix more, pick a spin option and stick to it and only rarely integrate a fourth option. Location, location, location.
—Wednesday’s right-field snafu had to be maddening to watch as a fan. (It was great as a writer because there was so much to unpack.) But they’re taking the catcher whose defense is apparently not good enough to catch more than an occasional inning and shoehorning him into right field, where there are obviously issues, stuff serious enough to directly impact games. Huh?
ON DECK
—PRICE IS WRONG: The Mets fascinate me. They had a $353.5 million payroll on opening day, the Pirates $73.3 million. The teams basically wound up in the same place. Entering Thursday, the Mets were 52-62, the Pirates 51-63.
—LIND A HAND: Mets SS Francisco Lindor had hits in 11 of 12 entering play Thursday, with a .409 average, 1.172 OPS, 7 RBIs and a 11 runs scored.
—HOME SWEET HOME: Some drastic splits with the Mets pitching staff, which had a 3.73 ERA at home versus 4.93 on the road entering Thursday.
—MAD MAX: Twins RF Max Kepler was hitting .307 with a .927 OPS (6 doubles, 6 homers) over his past 24 games dating back to July 14, collecting 14 RBIs and scoring 18 runs.
—START ME UP: Minnesota’s pitching staff has been one of the best in baseball, leading MLB in quality starts (58) and strikeouts (1,112) entering Thursday.
NUMEROLOGY
90.1%: Mets have been successful on 82 of 91 steal attempts this season, best in MLB.
That includes a franchise-record 35 consecutive steals from May 14-June 29. The Pirates have struggled in this category, with an MLB-worst success rate of just 73.1%.