Odds makers do not like the Steelers’ chances to continue coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons.
Several of the state’s legal sportsbooks have set their 2022 NFL win total markets over the past week, and most have pegged the local team’s over/under at 7.5 victories.
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, PointsBet and BetMGM are among the books that have settled at that number, which would translate to over bets hitting even if the team posts a losing record of 8-9.
The total suggests the books think it’s at least as likely that the team will finish at 7-10 or worse, which would be its worst mark by winning percentage since 2003, the year before the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger was drafted and took over at quarterback. The franchise’s Tommy Maddox-led group finished 6-10 that year.
For now, at least, it seems odds makers have a similarly dim view of Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, who make up the group vying to replace Roethlisberger behind center.
Around the AFC North division, the Bengals have the highest projected win total at 10 at BetRivers, followed by Baltimore at 9.5. Cleveland is not on the board in most places at this point because of uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson’s availability.
In division winner markets, Cincinnati and Cleveland are the co-favorites at +200, with Baltimore close behind at +210 and the Steelers well back at +900.
Buffalo’s projected win total of 11.5 leads the way among AFC teams, while Tampa Bay paces the NFC with the same number.
The Bills are also the favorite in Super Bowl winner markets at +700, followed by Tampa Bay (+750), Kansas City (+1000), Green Bay (+1100) and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams (+1200).
The Steelers, meanwhile, have the 22nd-best odds league wide at +7000, meaning a $1 bet on them would return $70. They also face long odds to make the playoffs, with BetRivers setting its line for that outcome at +333 vs. -500 that they’ll miss.
The NFL draft looms as the last major offseason event that could change the calculus. Should the Steelers perform well, their odds could drop a bit.
But if you’re bullish about their chances anyway, now might be the time to lock in a futures bet at the best price.