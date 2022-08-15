HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team has been low on numbers over the past several seasons, but an influx of newcomers to the program as well as three returning letterwinners gives Lady Bison head coach Leslie Palumbo the most girls she’s had on the team since 2016.
The 10 girls on the squad are made up of three seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and four freshman, giving Palumbo a nice mix of veterans as well as building blocks for the future.
“We had 13 or 14 girls when I started, but it’s definitely filtered off over the years, especially with COVID,” Palumbo said. “It was hard to get girls back out during that time. We were pretty much as four or five on a roster for a couple years. But now it’s nice to have a group of girls to pick from, especially with a couple of the girls playing other sports or to cover for an illness.”
Seniors Tesla Fox and Sage Hoppe and junior Alayna Lansberry are the returning letterwinners and give the Lady Bison a solid core to lean on as the newcomers get up to speed.
“It’s great to have Tesla, Sage and Alayna back,” Palumbo said. “I’m looking forward to seeing them all get out on the course and see what they can do this year.”
Another upperclassmen out for her senior season is Abigail Flanagan, who Palumbo is very happy to have.
“I’ve wanted to get Abigail out for a couple years and she came out this year, and she has a great swing,” Palumbo said.
While the older girls may be counted on in the early going, that doesn’t mean the newcomers won’t make an immediate impact.
In fact, the freshmen class has shown quite a bit of promise as the Lady Bison ready for their season opener.
“I do have a good group of freshmen,” Palumbo said. “Hailey (Miles) was just a natural for not ever holding a golf club before. Right from the beginning, she’s been awesome. Isabella (Gearhart) has played some and she’s going to be my No. 1 to start the season. Mia (Helsel) has played over the years. She’s been coming in the summer when we have our ladies fun practices.”
Many of the girls on the team have been honing their skills during the summer whole playing some outings with the ladies league at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
“Abigail, Isabella, (sophomore) Rowan (Mattern) and Mia participated with the ladies golf association last week in a tournament, and that was fun,” Palumbo said. “And Alayna participated in a ladies tournament last month. It’s nice to have the support from the ladies league.”
Even the girls who have just recently joined the team are already showing great promise.
“We’re past the basics like learning how to hold the club,” Palumbo said. “They all have a good swing. Even Zoah (Mandell) and Megan (Wisor), who both just joined us last week. Zoah has demonstrated awesome skills and Megan has a beautiful swing. She’s going to be one to watch in the future.
“I haven’t had a group of athletes that haven’t played much golf pick it up so quickly and done so well. They are all impressive in their own unique way.”
Assisting Palumbo this season is Missy Helsel, who is also the Clearfield girls basketball head coach.
“Missy is helping me this year and she is an amazing golfer,” Palumbo said. “She’s very knowledgeable about the sport and can demonstrate and explain things very well. So it’s been nice to have her, especially with such a big group.”
As far as goals are concerned, Palumbo isn’t’ really concerned with wins and losses, but rather having her team simply enjoy themselves on the course.
“Our main goal is just to absorb and experience everything and do the best we can this year,” she said. “I don’t want them to be hard on themselves, because golf is a very hard sport and it’s easy to get down on yourself.
“This is just an awesome group. They have fun. They get along really well. And they enjoy coming to practice. I’m excited for the season.
Clearfield begins its season today at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club, which is hosting the first Mountain League Quad Meet of the season.
Roster
Seniors
Abigail Flanagan, *Tesla Fox, *Sage Hoppe.
Juniors
*Alayna Lansberry, Zoah Mandell.
Sophomore
Rowan Mattern.
Freshmen
Isabella Gearhart, Mia Helsel, Hailey Miles, Megan Wisor.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
16—Mountain League Quad at Philipsburg-Osceola. 23—Mountain League Quad at Bellefonte. 29—at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m., 31—Mountain League Quad at Clearfield.
September
7—Mountain League Quad at Hollidaysburg. 8—at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m., 20—Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
Matches begin at 3 p.m. unless noted