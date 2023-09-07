I got off to a 7-3 start last week and came a West Branch 2-point conversion away from an 8-2 record. The first full weeks of picks can be one of the toughest, so I’m happy with the results.
Losing two of four college games was tough, but who saw Colorado being that good, that fast? And the LSU-FSU game? It looks the Seminoles, who have been highly regarded by some pundits, might just be for real.
Plenty of season left to see who the pretenders and contenders really are.
On to the picks:
Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield: Both teams are coming off tough losses to Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference opponents and each would certainly like to get back in the win column this week against a familiar foe. The Bison are on an 11-game winning streak against the Mounties and back in the friendly confines of the Bison Sports Complex.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 40, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14
Curwensville at Mount Union: The Tide and Trojans each lost to ICC South heavyweights last week by large margins. Curwensville fell to Windber 42-7 and Mount Union dropped a 38-7 decision to Berlin Brothersvalley, and I’m sure both are chomping at the bit to put those games behind them. The last two matchups between these two have been shootouts and there’s no reason to think points will be hard to come by here.
THE PICK: MOUNT UNION 37, CURWENSVILLE 23
Juniata Valley at Glendale: The Juniata Valley defense has been very opportunistic in two wins so far this season, scoring on three Pick 6s and a fumble return already in 2023. The Vikings have only scored 12 points total and six of those came on a kick return TD.
THE PICK: JUNIATA VALLEY: 21, GLENDALE 6
Southern Huntingdon at Moshannon Valley:The Rockets have been outscored 95-7 in two losses this season, while the Black Knights are riding high coming off an overtime victory. And Mo Valley is playing at home for the first time in 2023.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 36, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 14
Delaware at Penn State: The Blue Hens are among the nation’s better FCS programs, qualifying for the NCAA playoffs 23 times and winning six national championships, the last in 2023. But Penn State thinks it’s an FBS title contender, so the Nittany Lions need to prove it with a rout.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 45, DELAWARE 7
Cincinnati at Pitt: If you follow this space with any regularity, you know I don’t pick Pitt games right very often and usually say I’ll never put them in the picks again at least twice a season. But I’m a glutton for punishment I guess. The Panthers have a very strong defensive line and the Bearcats are still learning to play without head coach Luke Fickell.
THE PICK: PITT 33, CINCINNATI 27
Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado: Are the Buffs for real? It sure looked that way last week as Coach Prime, his son quarterback Shedeur and two-way superstar Travis Hunter put on a show against TCU. Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule will certainly put up a fight, but I think I’m buying into the Buffs.
THE PICK: COLORADO 37, NEBRASKA 30
No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane: The Green Wave certainly showed they were for real in a bowl game win last year over USC and then easily handled a solid South Alabama team in the opener. Ole Miss better take Tulane seriously or they’re going to get caught up in a shootout.
THE PICK: OLE MISS 41, TULANE 31
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama: Until the Longhorns win a marquee game, I’m just not buying into the hype. I’ve heard it all before. Eventually Texas is going to live up to expectations and win one of these games, but until it does, it’s hard to bet on them — especially with Nick Saban on the other side.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 27, TEXAS 20