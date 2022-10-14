LOYSBURG — The Northern Bedford dominant rushing attack kept the Panthers undefeated as they beat Glendale on Friday night at Panther Community Stadium 35-6.
Panther junior running back Adam Johnson led the charge, finishing with 121 yards on 16 carries.
“It feels great to come out each week and play good, and win games,” said Johnson.
Northern Bedford head coach Garry Black applauded Johnson’s work ethic.
“He’s got a great work ethic,” said Black. “He spends a lot of time in the weight room, and a lot of time preparing for football.”
Coach Black also lauded his players for keeping their record unblemished.
“We came into this season wanting to be a good football team,” said Black. “So far we have shown that we are.”
Johnson scored twice in the first quarter on runs of 1 and 5 yards to give Northern a 14-0 lead.
The Panther defense doubled the lead in the second quarter with a Pick 6 and a fumble return for a score.
“We did some things that I didn’t expect,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler. “We know that’s a good team.”
Jestin Fernandez returned his interception 52 yards for a score with 1:46 left in the first half to stake the Panthers to a 28-0 lead at the break.
“I just jumped the ball and took off,’’ said Fernandez. “I thought I was about to get caught, but I didn’t.”
Johnson added a 19-yard TD run in the third quarter to put the Panthers on top 35-0.
Northern Bedford ran for 231 yards on 26 carries and had 113 yards through the air in the 344-yard effort.
“We can win in any way that we kind of need to,” said Black. “We can pass the ball, we can run the ball, we can play defense.”
Glendale finalized the scoring with a 40-yard Troy Misiura to Jacob Lukehart pass play with 6:56 left to play.
Glendale had 200 total yards of offense on the night led by Misura, who completed six of his nine pass attempts for 132 yards.
Zeke Dubler carried 22 times for 65 yards.
Dubler now has 968 yards on the ground this season.
The Vikings dipped to 3-5 with the loss.
“The one thing about our group is they have a great resolve,” Trexler said.
“They’ll look at film and be back working hard again on Monday.”
Glendale visits Claysburg-Kimmel next week.
Northern Bedford puts its unbeaten record on the line when it hosts Juniata Valley.