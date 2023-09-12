STOYSTOWN — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a 170-182 decision to host North Star Tuesday at Oakbrook Golf Club.
Conner Howell led the Golden Tide with a 41, while teammate Trenton Best with two strokes back. Grant Swanson (48) and Davis Fleming (50) also scored for for Curwensville.
North Star’s Parker Sheerer shot the low round with a 39.
Curwensville, which slipped to 5-8 this season, is back in action Thursday, hosting DuBois.
North Star—170
Parker Sheerer 39, Eli Hostetler 41, Russ Nash 45, Cooper Griffith 45. Others: Landen Scherer 48, Logan Parrin 52.
Curwensville—182
Conner Howell 41, Trenton Best 43, Grant Swanson 48, Davis Fleming 50. Others: Connor Smay 50, Austin Gilliland 54. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 53, Logan Kunkle 55.