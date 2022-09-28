UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Joey Porter Jr. has rightfully drawn praise for the passes he’s broken up — but also for the ones he hasn’t.
No. 11 Penn State’s fourth-year cornerback and North Allegheny High School graduate has turned in impressive performances like that from the season opener against Purdue, when Porter broke up six of sixth-year Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s passes.
He’s also channeled his inner Darrelle Revis by shutting down the pass game on his side of the field in Nittany Lion wins over Auburn and Ohio, which resulted in less-glamorous numbers for Porter in terms of statistics like tackles and pass breakups.
“I look at it as a respect thing,” Porter said. “At the end of the day, I know why they’re not throwing it my way.”
James Franklin recognizes the value of having a cornerback like Porter, who could have left for the pro ranks after last season and has been mocked as high as a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, on the roster.
“There’s some examples that we show the team and we show the defense of, really, Joey just eliminating a guy on a play and he’s not even an option for the quarterback,” Franklin said.
Porter leads the country in pass breakups, and so, too, does Penn State’s defense as a whole under first-year coordinator Manny Diaz. The former Miami head coach’s defense is predicated on man coverage, aggressive blitzes and unique personnel groupings, like the Nittany Lions’ “prowler package” that utilizes seven defensive backs on the field at one time.
But, Porter said, surprising opposing offenses with unique set-ups isn’t the only staple of Diaz’s scheme.
“It was a big thing that coach Manny Diaz and the other coaches on the defensive staff wanted us to do: get more hands on balls and be more disruptive in the pass game,” Porter said.
It’s a fine line for the secondary to balance between being aggressive and avoiding being called for penalties. Porter admitted he struggled with pass interference calls last year and looked to improve in that aspect, especially considering he suspected referees would be quicker to blow their whistles this fall given his track record.
After Porter and fourth-year cornerback Johnny Dixon combined for three pass interference penalties in Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue — Porter had one that prevented a touchdown and Dixon was called for the other two — the secondary hasn’t been called for a P.I. since.
“This past summer and this whole offseason, we’ve just been working on keeping our hands off and just being physical at the line and using our feet to run,” Porter said. “We know that we’re faster than most of these guys and that we can run with the best, so just realizing that we don’t always have to put hands on them at the deep end of the route really helped us this year.”
Third-year middle linebacker Tyler Elsdon noted the success Penn State’s defense has had this year, allowing 12 points per game over the last three contests, is due in part to a “snowball effect.” When the defensive line generates pressure, it allows for linebackers like himself to more comfortably stay within their assignments and not have to overcompensate.
From Elsdon’s vantage point, it seems that snowball effect has benefited the secondary, as well.
“They’re in the back end, obviously, but if they know that the defensive line, the linebackers, even themselves in run support are going to be able to stop the run and play solid defense, that allows them to play their position to the best of their abilities,” Elsdon said.
Porter confirmed his teammate’s assessment and complimented the Nittany Lions pass rush, which has generated nine sacks in the last two games after getting three in the prior two contests.
“They’re helping us out a lot, just pressuring the quarterback to get him off the first look,” Porter said. “That’s really been our key, just to get the quarterbacks off their first look and make them have to throw downfield. When everything’s covered, it makes it really hard for them.”
Porter has certainly stood out in the cornerbacks room, but other defensive backs have shined as the rest of the defense has simultaneously done its part. Sophomore Kalen King is among the nation’s leaders with six pass breakups, and Dixon isn’t far behind with five.
But, unlike Porter, Dixon has an interception to his name during the 2022 campaign, which came during Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. In the competitive cornerback room within a chaotic defense, bragging rights seem to hold a lot of value and have laid the foundation for a successful start to the season for the secondary.
“Everybody in our room is trying to push each other and see who can outdo who,” Porter said. “We had a bet to see who would get the first pick in our room, and Johnny Dixon won. He’s going to get a little reward and treat for that.”