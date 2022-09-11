Curwensville’s Nik Fegert has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 3.
Fegert caught five passes for 111 yards and a TD to lead the Tide to a 36-15 win over Juniata Valley. Fegert also booted four PATs and was tied for the team-lead in tackles with 8, including one for a loss.
“Nik is a great athlete,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We were all excited when he decided to come back out for football his senior year. I love how he always competes, and he knows how to make plays.”