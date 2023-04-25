CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Alliance Church is planning a “Night of Worship” that will have a global impact.
The service, being held Sunday, April 30, will support the church’s year-round Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection. It will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the church, 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them to children worldwide.
For most boys and girls, it’s the first gift they have ever received and a tangible expression of God’s love for them.
The “Night of Worship” is an opportunity for community members to become part of the church’s global impact.
The church will graciously be accepting financial support or donations of filler items like school supplies and small toys.
In addition to the worship and music, there will be giveaways, including a certificate for free use of the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club pool.
For more information, visit the church’s official Facebook event page or go to https://www.curwensvillealliance.org/.