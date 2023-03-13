Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE... CLEARFIELD...JUNIATA...HUNTINGDON...MIFFLIN...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...AN area of moderate to heavy snow showers which can reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 954 PM EDT, a large area of snow showers with embedded moderate to heavy snow showers was along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of DuBois to near Clearfield to 11 miles west of State College to 12 miles east of Huntingdon and moving east at 15 MPH. THIS AREA OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... Port Matilda and Allensville around 1000 PM EDT. Stormstown, Blacklog and Rock Springs around 1010 PM EDT. Belleville around 1015 PM EDT. Strodes Mills and Ramblewood around 1020 PM EDT. Park Forest Village and Julian around 1030 PM EDT. Pine Grove Mills around 1035 PM EDT. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois Route 255 and Snow Shoe exits, specifically from mile markers 105 to 144. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 54 to 77. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may be encountered. &&