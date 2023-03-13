Clearfield swimmer Nick Vaow had been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 4.
Vaow won four gold medals at the District 9 class 2A Championships, taking the 100 free and 200 free, while also swimming legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.
“I cannot say enough about Nick as he has continued to lead this team throughout the season, and he has been a tremendous role model for the new swimmers,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “I can’t wait to see what he does at states.”