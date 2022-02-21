Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Johnson has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 12.
Johnson had a big week for P-O in their three wins. Against Hollidaysburg, he had 17 rebounds and 14 points. He added 13 points and 12 rebounds against Bellefonte and 10 points in a win over St. Joe’s.
“Nick has truly become a problem on the court this season,” said P-O head coach T.J. Anderson. “Our team success has a lot to do with Nick and his hard work, plus dedication on and off the court.
“I enjoy watching him grow into the player and leader we needed him to be for us to become successful. We truly are blessed to have him within the program.”