Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Coudriet has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 14.
Coudriet went 5-of-14 in four games with four RBIs, a double, a run scored and a sacrifice. He also picked up a pitching win against Hollidaysburg, allowing just one earned run while striking out four batters. He finished the season 2-1.
“Nick is a great teammate and he is a great kid,” said Mounties head coach Doug Sankey. “He is one of our leaders as a senior and he does his best to keep the team up during games. He’s done well for us on the mound this year and got a big win against Hollidaysburg for us to help seal the Mountain League title.”