The Penguins are the latest NHL team to have a COVID-19 schedule disruption after the NHL announced Monday that Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena has been postponed. No make-up date was announced.
The league cited “COVID-related issues affecting” the Devils, whom the Penguins just played Sunday in New Jersey. In that game, which the Penguins won, the Devils were without defenseman P.K. Subban after he tested positive Saturday.
Tuesday’s game is the 43rd that the NHL postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks around the league. Nine teams, not including the Devils, are shut down.
Monday was another day filled with news about NHL players and coaches testing positive for the virus, teams being put on hiatus and postponed games.
As of 1 p.m., 119 players — who account for 16.1% of rostered NHLers — from 23 teams were in the NHL’s COVID protocol. No Penguins players were among the group.
Five of the league’s 32 head coaches had entered into the COVID protocol.
Nine teams had their facilities closed. And because of postponements 19 teams had no games before the NHL’s three-day Christmas break, which begins Friday.
As of now, the Penguins are still scheduled to host the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, their last game before the Christmas break.
Just before the NHL announced that Tuesday’s game was postponed, winger Zach Aston-Reese admitted the COVID-19 concerns hovering over the league might have distracted some players Sunday in New Jersey. The Penguins won but neither coach Mike Sullivan nor the players were pleased with their performance.
“I think just kind of all the news swirling around that games are getting [postponed] and teams are shutting down kind of crept its way in,” Aston-Reese said. “It’s a little tough just to stay focused when you don’t know if you’re going to play or not and you’re getting tested and you don’t know if it’s coming back positive.”
That said, Aston-Reese does not favor pausing the season.
“I kind of think we should just grind through it,” he said. “I know it’s tough, just the way the schedule is with the Olympic break. It just seems like there’s no time to schedule those games. I think we play every other day in March and April. ... I think we should just grind through it and not have to push things back.”
Aston-Reese and the Penguins would soon find out that Tuesday’s game had been postponed. The team plans to practice in Cranberry instead on Tuesday.
In the first month of the season, the Penguins had eight players, including captain Sidney Crosby, miss games because of COVID. Sullivan got it, too. But in the past five weeks only assistant coach Ty Hennes, who experienced mild symptoms and is nearing a return to practice, was confirmed positive for the virus.
Sullivan said he is “just grateful” that no other Penguins have contracted it.
Every Penguins player and coach has been vaccinated against the virus and most, if not all, of them received their booster shots in late October, too.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to mitigate the risk,” Sullivan said. “The league has implemented some enhanced protocols. We’re certainly paying attention to those and we’re trying to follow those guidelines. We got hit with the COVID stuff earlier than some of these teams and we had to grind through it.”
On Saturday, the NHL and NHLPA announced the immediate adoption of stricter COVID protocols, citing “the emergence of the Omicron variant and recent increase in positive test results” among NHL players, coaches and staff.
The protocols, similar to the ones that were in place last season, are meant to limit the spread of COVID among teams and detect positive cases sooner. Those enhanced measures will remain in effect through the NHL’s Christmas break and will be reevaluated no later than Jan. 7 by the league and the NHLPA.
Despite all the unwelcome news around the league, the Penguins have tried to keep their focus on winning games. Sunday’s win was their season-high seventh in a row. But they also recognized that another pandemic pause was possible.
“As far as a shutdown, I don’t know. This [virus is] not going anywhere,” Penguins player rep Kris Letang said Saturday. “It’s going to be part of our life. I don’t know what’s the right decision to make, to be honest. ... It’s tough to know what to think when you clearly know it’s going to be around for a very long time.”
After the Christmas break, the Penguins are scheduled to visit Boston on Dec. 27. However, the Bruins are one of the teams currently shut down by COVID.
The Penguins are then supposed to visit Toronto and Ottawa before the end of the 2021 calendar year, assuming the league lifts its temporary halt of travel across the border. And fans might not be in the building if those even get played.