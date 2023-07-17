PHILIPSBURG — Cold Stream Dam has been busy lately, with fishermen searching for their next big catch and the Philipsburg Heritage Days holding its Vespers service there. In the midst of all of these events, the Wilderness City 5K took place at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Despite the heat, the event exhibited a good turnout.
The race was sponsored by the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.
In total, the race had about 50 participating runners, and to many’s surprise, three of the top-five finishers were all under the age of 18.
Finishing in first place was 17-year-old Colton Wagner, with 16-year-old Lanee Berkhimer solidifying her place in third. 15-year-old Nick Matweecha was hot on her heels though, finishing in fourth.
Rounding out the top five would be 30-year-old Ethan Fritz in second and 61-year-old Ken Botten in fifth.
Elliott Lauder of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation was not only impressed by the overall turnout shown at the event, but by the quality of the youth in the area.
“We had a great showing for the 5K this year and I’m thinking that we’re going to continue to try and keep this going in the future,” Lauder said. “The amount of people we’ve been getting at these events and the quality of athletes we’ve been seeing has been exceptional.”
He continued, “All these young kids we’ve got coming out for these events is great for the us and the community.”
This isn’t the only Wilderness City event that’s on the radar for Philipsburg though.
The newly-constructed Wilderness City DGC is hosting a day-long disc golf tournament on Saturday, July 22. Course Creator and Pastor Ted Seibert is excited for the course’s first official tournament.
“This tournament coming up this weekend is the first that we’re hosting and so far we’ve had quite a promising number of registrations online,” Seibert said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of people coming.”
In conjunction with Lauder, Seibert is excited for the youth of the area coming out for local events as well.
“We love seeing young people come out and do these things with us,” Seibert explained. “It shows great signs for the town and its future.”
To sign up for the Wilderness City disc golf tournament, visit the Wilderness City DGC Facebook page of visit the website, at www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments