UTAHVILLE — A juvenile is dead following an ATV crash in Beccaria Township.
Details are limited, but Clearfield County 911 dispatched emergency responders to Smith Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday for an ATV crash with injuries. Volunteers from Ramey Vol. Fire Co. and Madera Ambulance were on scene.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snder confirmed on Thursday evening that the deceased was a juvenile, but was not releasing the name or age.
More will be published when additional information is available.