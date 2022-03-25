COALPORT — A female juvenile was killed in an ATV accident on Thursday.
According to the Clearfield-based state police, the station was notified at 1:55 p.m. of an all-terrain-vehicle accident on private property in Beccaria Township involving a known female juvenile.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the girl was pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained in the accident.
The victim was five years old, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Glendale School District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said, “At this time the district has not received any official notification of the specifics or a name of the victim. We are waiting for more information at this time and are unable to comment.”
The investigation is ongoing, according to the state police.