WEST DECATUR — The YMCA of Centre County and CenClear recently unveiled a new educational project, “The Farm.”
The project aims to instill the importance of healthy eating and growing fruits and vegetables to children and families. A variety of individuals gathered to describe the project, which is on a plot of land owned by CenClear in West Decatur, last week.
Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis noted the project plays a vital role in the program. He stated the growing garden consists mostly of donated materials. He invited farmer Justin Kurtz, a recent Penn State graduate in agriculture, to speak about the project.
“This farm, it’s more than just producing tomatoes, potatoes and peppers. This farm is about creating a better future for children,” Kurtz stated. “When you do it and you stand back and look at what you’ve done, there’s no better feeling,”
The pandemic, inflation and fuel costs placed a strain on many families. All these factors made it harder for families to secure food. The project aims to educate both children and adults about where food comes from.
“Agricultural education, even if it’s an informal setting here at the farm or in a formal setting in a classroom, is absolutely pivotal to [addressing] food security in Centre County, in Clearfield County (and) all of Pennsylvania,” Kurtz stated.
Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, R-Bellefonte, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee, echoed the importance of this initiative.
“The opportunity for these kids and, quite frankly, for all adults to be able to connect with their food source is so important,” Thompson stated. “One of the biggest problems we have in America is that most people are too many generations removed from the farm.”
People may not see the farm behind the milk they purchase at the store, he noted. However, food begins on the farm.
During the pandemic’s beginnings, many individuals may have gone to the store to find empty shelves. Thompson believes the disruptions in the food supply system have been revealing for many.
“It’s made us all maybe pay a little closer attention to where our food comes from,” Thompson said.
In the “Garden Trails Plot’’, food harvested through “The Farm” project will be distributed to served families. The group also decided to grow sunflowers in a large strip, a nod to mental health awareness growing throughout the pandemic, according to a press release.
The land is owned by CenClear. CEO Pauline Raab noted CenClear strives to support families and children. The YMCA and CenClear teamed up in the past for the Travelin’ Table bus, which was bought by CenClear and retrofitted by the YMCA. The bus travels throughout the area, providing critical services to children throughout the summer.
“Our partnership with the Y at one point was just the bus,” Raab said. “Well now our partnership with the Y is our 400 acres.”
The project is just in its beginnings, leaving individuals plenty of room to dream up future features and services. Curtis asked those present to imagine other details, such as cabin areas, farm animals or a rope course to help children build confidence.
“A lot of things can happen here, but you have to open up your mind and you have to believe in it,” Curtis said. “We very much believe in this.”