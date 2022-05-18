PHILIPSBURG — The YMCA of Centre County Moshannon Valley Branch hosted an EMS recognition event in honor of EMS Week, which runs from May 15-21.
The celebration of EMS practitioners began in 1974 when President Gerald Ford authorized it. In addition to the national recognition, Philipsburg Mayor John Streno also proclaimed it as EMS Week at an earlier borough council meeting.
Event organizer Cathy Lott said she heard about the proclamation but didn’t see many events designed to honor these first responders. She took action.
“I wanted to do this to recognize them and tell them thanks for what they’ve done,” Lott said.
Representatives from Houtzdale-Ramey EMS, Mountain Top Fire Co. Ambulance Service and Moshannon Valley EMS participated in the luncheon on Wednesday. There were also door prizes.
Lott said she met many EMS personnel in the field while flying roughly 20 years for STAT MedEvac.
“I know how hard they work,” she said. “People don’t realize the education that they have to have to maintain their credits.”
Those with Moshannon Valley EMS noted that the most common misconception relates to training. Individuals receive extensive training. Special technology, such as SimMan, a mannequin that trainees can perform various interventions on, help get individuals ready for situations they may encounter.
Technology tends to be expensive. SimMan, for example, costs thousands of dollars. The mannequin is advanced with texture similar to human skin and possessing the ability to attempt to distract trainees with burps or other details.
Moshannon Valley EMS representatives said they also internally recognize individuals during EMS Week. This year, those hitting milestones of service received a plaque. Wes Cartwright and Bill Woolworth both celebrated 40 years of service, according to Diane Marcinko.
“There’s a lot of them that have worked for a long time,” Marcinko said.
Lott said that first responders also help the community outside of the ambulance. When the pandemic started, the YMCA food bank set up outside. First responders came to help unload trucks, Lott stated.
In terms of medical emergencies, EMS practitioners also help when hospitals become overwhelmed, said Lott, who worked at an emergency room in DuBois.
“Any time we got overwhelmed up there, I didn’t even have to ask. Those guys knew. They would then come up and partner with us… and help us care for our patients,” Lott said. “There is a camaraderie between first responders and first responders in the hospital. We all have recognized first responders in the hospitals. I don’t think we’ve recognized the EMS enough.”