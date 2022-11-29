PHILIPSBURG — The YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program will host its first ever Food Summit on Friday, Dec. 9.
Meeting with other local agencies sparked the idea for a summit, according to Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis. Many places, particularly smaller food pantries, have been experiencing issues.
“We just sat down in a meeting one day and started talking about it,” Curtis said. “We just figured now’s the time; we need to pull everybody in and go through how we can help each other.”
The day will consist of breakout sessions with conversations focusing on starting and sustaining a food program, supply chains, rural anti-hunger, developing partnerships and recruiting volunteers. A part of the morning session will present a model for tackling hunger.
“A lot of people that are doing things don’t have all the tools that they need,” Curtis said. “We’re going to give out information on how we can help them out. We’re going to introduce a model of how every community can start to take care of itself and not be dependent upon government agencies and things like that.”
Guest speakers include U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson; State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre; Samuel Chasin Sr., YMCA of the USA manager of youth development partnerships and policy; Central Pennsylvania Community Action Executive Director Michelle Stiner; and Curtis.
While the summit will benefit community organizations, it can be helpful for anyone. “This is going to show people different opportunities that they could help volunteer,” Curtis said. “It’s open to anyone. We’d love to have as many people as we can.”
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CenClear, 1633 Philipsburg-Bigler Hwy, Philipsburg. The summit includes a 90 minute lunch break. Individuals may leave the site or bring along their lunch.
To register, visit https://forms.gle/jxoPkgvGsehHNnj67.