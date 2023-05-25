DuBOIS — The unofficial write-in results from the primary election for the City of DuBois have been released to the Courier Express by Clearfield County Director of Election/Voter Registration Dawn Graham.
The election should be certified on Monday, June 5, said Graham.
Although still unofficial, three write-in challengers for mayor and city council appear to have defeated the incumbents.
In the race for DuBois mayor, voters were able to vote for one person on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
On the Republican ballot, Pat Reasinger received 730 write-in votes, defeating incumbent Ed Walsh, who had 198 votes.
Reasinger also received 408 write-in votes for mayor on the Democratic ballot, sweeping both the Republican and Democratic bids for November.
In the race for DuBois City Council, voters were able to vote for two people on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
On the Republican ballot, Jennifer Jackson received 722 write-in votes, followed by 601 write-in votes for Elliot Gelfand. They both defeated incumbent Shannon Gabriel, who received 354 votes.
On the Democratic ballot, Jackson received 384 write-in votes, followed by 382 write-in votes for Gelfand. They both defeated incumbent Diane Bernardo, who received 179 votes.
Like Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand swept the Republican and Democratic bids for two council seats in November.
Graham said Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand will all go on the November ballot with a party designation of Democratic/Republican. Anyone can still run a write-in campaign, if they choose.
Other write-in results from around Clearfield County should be available in the coming days.