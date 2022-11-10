KERRMOOR — Ken Fink, 96, of Kerrmoor, was presented a Quilt of Valor in a ceremony in his home Oct. 28.
The quilt was presented to him by visiting nurses affiliated with the Altoona Veterans Hospital, who nominated him to receive the quilt.
The handmade quilts with patriotic patterns are given to service members or veterans in appreciation of their defense of our country, according to information provided by the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Each quilt distributed is created by volunteers around the nation who donate their time and skills. More than 321,000 have been sewn since the program began in 2003. Fink also received a letter from the person who made his quilt that said she hoped he would find comfort in it, a framed certificate, and a print of the “Beatitudes of Americans Who Serve.”
Enlisting in the U.S. Army at age 16, Fink fought in the European Theater of combat during World War II, serving with the 78th Lightning Division. His combat experience includes the Battle of the Bulge — the last major German offensive on the Western Front, which stretched for six weeks during one of the coldest winters on record.
He received numerous military medals including two Bronze Stars. He achieved the rank of corporal before his discharge in 1946.
Following his discharge, he returned to Kerrmoor where he had several jobs including postmaster of the Kerrmoor Post Office, and later was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.