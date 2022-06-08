HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township Supervisors opened up paving bids for two roads at a recent meeting.
Bids from New Enterprise, Glenn O. Hawbaker, HRI and Scott Grannas were received. The two lowest bids were close together, which surprised supervisors. New Enterprise bid about $123,972 and Grannas $123,863.
Supervisors focused on paving Kendrick Road and Princess Street. At an earlier meeting, supervisors discussed paving parts of Grange Avenue, Princess Street, the water company road and Kendrick Road. However, the cost of this would be too high, likely topping $300,000.
Supervisors believed the township had around $140,000 available in liquid fuels. It also has COVID-19 relief money. However, the township has other plans for these funds.
Supervisor Rick Kasubick said that, due to illness of other members, his bother-in-law was brought onto the planning commission.
Supervisors approved the Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co.’s request to use Ida Street, McCaulley Avenue and Third Street for the Houtzdale Days 5K Walk/Run. The event will take place on July 22 at 7 p.m.
Kasubick, who is also code enforcement officer, noted legal action is being taken in order for the officer to enter private properties. “Some people did threaten to kick me off,” he said.
After what officials believe to be decades, the township is also looking at updating ordinances. “It needs to be done bad,” Kasubick said.