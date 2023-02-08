HOUTZDALE — Within a timespan of just under 2 minutes and 30 seconds, Woodward Township Supervisors conducted business at their monthly meeting.
Woodward Township Chairman Rick Kasubick, who also acts as code enforcement officer, reminded residents to clean up their property.
With the arrival of warmer weather, he will be making the rounds.
People are only allowed one unlicensed junk vehicle per facility. Violators should expect a visit from Kasubick.
“I’m going to start with them because there’s a lot of them,” he said.
When caught in violation, individuals first receive a notification that offers time to remedy the problem.