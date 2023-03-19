BRISBIN — Firefighters from Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. say a controlled burn conducted on a windy day blew embers near a Woodward Township barn, causing the structure to burn down on Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to a fully involved barn fire on the 700-block of Princess Street on the rural outskirts of Brisbin Borough.
When firefighters arrived on scene, a large smoke column could be seen from several miles out, and the response was upgraded to a second alarm — and later a third alarm — due to the rural location to allow water to be shuttled to the blaze.
The fire was extending into the woods after a controlled burn spread due to the winds, according to Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. Chief Jeff Arnold Jr.
According to the department’s social media post, firefighters from Houtzdale responded within two minutes and arrived placing two 1.75-inch hand-lines in service. The barn had collapsed into a pile on their arrival and was an extended distance off the roadway.
Numerous mutual aid agencies arrived to assist with extinguishment and crews operated for about an hour on scene.
Arnold said the barn is a total loss. There were no animals in the barn, but some small tools and equipment were lost. He estimated damage to be around $100,000.
“All signs show (the fire) to be accidental,” Arnold said in a statement.
The state police fire marshal and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were notified about the incident, Arnold said.
“It will be up to their discretion if they warrant any further investigation,” Arnold added.
Assisting Houtzdale VFC on scene were volunteer firefighters from Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1, Rescue Hose and Ladder Vol. Fire Co. of Curwensville, Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Ramey Vol. Fire Col, Madera Vol. Fire Co., Irvona Vol. Fire Co., Glendale Vol. Fire Co. of Coalport, and Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co of Sandy Ridge. Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. was on standby at Houtzdale’s fire hall.