HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township supervisors discussed code enforcement on multiple properties at its recent meeting.
Resident Fred West raised concerns about his properties and code enforcement. West has multiple properties on Third Street, according to Secretary Kim Caldwell.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has previously come in and cleaned out some of his property.
West said the current items on properties range from bicycles to propane tanks. He does not consider these items “junk.”
Kasubick, who is also code enforcement officer, noted the items have accumulated into an unsightly scene. Kasubick also claimed he’d seen West dumpster diving.
West inquired why his properties are under scrutiny. Kasubick said that he’s tackling properties throughout the township and is not targeting any specific property owner.
Kasubick said West put items on specific properties that are now no longer owned by him. The current property owners have also been notified to clean up.
Kasubick noted that everyone in the township needs to follow the rules. He stated he’s been working on properties in violation since recently taking on the role of code enforcement officer.
“We’re going to start clearing it up,” Kasubick said. “It’s ridiculous some of these properties.”
In other business, supervisors noted the state Department of Transportation will be doing a traffic study this summer on various roads, such as Pacific Street. There are about five of these roads, according to Supervisor Rick Kasubick.
Supervisors agreed to donate $500 to the Mid-State Regional Airport Authority.
The township purchased a truck from the Houtzdale Municipal Water Authority at a cost of about $17,000.