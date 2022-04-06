HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township supervisors discussed a road project at a recent meeting.
The road project’s estimated cost is $253,000, according to Supervisor Rick Kasubick. The project involves paving parts of Grange Avenue, Princess Street, the water company road and Kendrick Road.
After some discussion, supervisors voted to put Kendrick and Princess out for bid.
Attending to the other project roads should carry an estimated cost of around $135,000. Supervisors made a resolution requesting funding through a multimodal grant application in hopes of helping with these costs. Due to matching, the township would need to spend $75,000.
Supervisors also discussed daylight cutting on Crystal Lane Road and Grange Avenue. Crystal costs $20,000 and Grange $18,000. Supervisor Bob Baker noted Dog Town Road is also in bad shape.
Supervisors approved donating $250 to Morann Gun and Rod Club.
Resident Jeff Kochkodin raised concerns about the proposed mine reclamation site in the area of Pacific Avenue. He was worried about the line of sight for the proposed access road. Kochkodin also noted he is against the mine near his property.
Supervisors stated that approval for the access road would have to go through the state Department of Transportation.
“It all has to be approved by the state even though it’s a township road,” Baker noted.