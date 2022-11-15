HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township supervisors approved advertising a proposed budget.
The general fund is balanced with expenses and income at $307,830.
The income and expenses balanced in the state fund at $173,575. Liquid fuels made up $156,968 of income in the state fund.
Anyone seeking to review the budget may contact the township.
In other business, Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority no longer has an enforcement officer.
“They’ve set aside $333 from our annual service fee to use for garbage dumpsters if we run into a big dump site or something,” said Supervisor Rick Kasubick.
There was a renewal permit application for the Whiteside/Hale area from Junior Coal Contracting.
First Energy scheduled tree trimming for 2023. “They’re just going to jump everywhere,” Kasubick said.