HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township supervisors discussed a crypto mining project occurring off of Henderson Street at their recent meeting.
Wexford-based Big Dog Energy LLC is currently actively mining in Beccaria and Woodward townships in Clearfield County, owner Matt Anderson stated in an email.
Anderson explained crypto mining as “a process where a computer solves calculations to mine a block. Once the block is solved you’re awarded a pro rata share of the crypto you are mining.”
The computers produce a lot of heat and consume a lot of energy, township supervisors said. The mining process involves generators.
Noise from the process is the primary concern, supervisors noted. However, Supervisor Rick Kasubick also wanted to discuss legal details, such as permitting requirements, with the solicitor.
“We started on it right away when I started seeing what they were moving in,” said Kasubick.
According to public documents obtained through the Clearfield County Planning Department, Big Dog Energy LLC submitted two notices of intent within the past few months related to the drilling and development of natural gas wells in Clearfield County.
The first, dated Dec. 10, 2021, was regarding “consumptive use of water for drilling development of natural gas well(s)” in Covington Township, stating the requested amount at the drilling pad was 3 gallons per day.
The second document was in regards to the “consumptive use of water for drilling and development of natural gas well(s)” in Gulich Township and is dated Jan. 12, 2022. The stated requested average daily consumptive water use amount was 5.0000 mgd.
The Department of Environmental Protection has previously filed a notice of violations against the company.
When asked about these violations, Anderson relayed the notice of violations “are likely inapplicable to my operations.”