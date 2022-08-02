HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township amended its noise ordinance due primarily to individuals running generators at a recent meeting.
According to the noise ordinance, residents cannot make excessive noise, which is defined as “annoying to a person of ordinary sensibilities and which interferes with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property.”
Supervisor Rick Kasubick simplified this, saying, “You just can’t run it if it’s bothering the neighbors.”
The main problem stems from individuals running generators for the majority of the day, Kasubick noted.
“People running generators and stuff,” Kasubick said, “it’s just unreal.”
There are exclusions to the ordinance, such as bells and chimes used for religious purposes or farm-related daytime activities.
According to officials, a change is in regard to an exclusion for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, chain saws, snow removal equipment and power tools used for their intended use between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Supervisors also informed a resident that paper alleys are split down the middle by adjacent property owners and the dispute of items crossing the line is a civil matter.
“We went to our solicitor, and this is the way it is,” Kasubick said.