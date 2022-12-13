HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township Supervisors adopted the 2023 budget at their recent meeting.
The general fund revenue and expenses are balanced at $307,830. The state fund is balanced at $173,573. The tax rate is 2.5 mills for general purpose and 1.5 mills for fire.
The meeting dates for 2023 were set. They are Jan 3, Feb 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept 12, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
At their regular meeting, supervisors noted the CNB Bank CD will mature on Dec. 13. Supervisors agreed to put it in for the same time period if at the same rate or higher.
The township adopted a resolution regarding the intent of Houtzdale and Ramey fire companies to merge.
“All we have to do is sign it and turn it in,” said Supervisor Rick Kasubick. “It says right in there that they’re going to do the study first, so that’s just to get the study going.”
Supervisors agreed to donate $250 to Morann Gun and Rod Club. This is the same amount donated this year. Supervisors also agreed to $250 Christmas bonuses, the same amount as last year.