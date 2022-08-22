PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band celebrates a milestone with its “iconic” halftime show theme this year.
The year marks the 10th halftime show band Director Amanda Woods and band front Director Heather Miller put together.
“As a milestone thing, we decided to go with decades in honor of our 10th show together,” Woods said.
Music is from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The songs are “Dancing Queen,” “Thriller” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
“We chose those songs because they were songs that we felt were really iconic of those specific decades,” Woods stated.
Choreography for the dancing was done by Sam Potter.
The group this year totals a little over 50, Woods said. She noted a large class just graduated, leaving only three seniors for this year.
“We’ve got this really big crew that’s going to be with us for several years now,” Woods said. “We’re really looking forward to having this group that they’re young now, but they’re going to be with us for a while.”
Over the summer, the marching band participated in various events, such as the Columbia Vol. Fire Co.’s Fireman’s Parade in Osceola Mills, Philipsburg Heritage Days and Curwensville Days, and Clearfield County Fair Parade.
It took home a variety of awards, including best overall band and best band front at the Curwensville Days parade.
For the first occasion in Woods’ time with the district, the band is marching at the Centre County Grange Fair on Aug. 25.
“I don’t know if P-O has ever participated in that,” Woods said. “They may have, but it would have been before me. So that’s a new experience for us.”
