Ann B. Wood of Clearfield has been named “Woman of the Year” by the Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Organization.
Wood was born and raised in Clearfield. She is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Lycoming College and The University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Following graduation from law school in 1976, she became the first woman attorney in private practice in Clearfield County when she joined the law firm of Bell, Silberblatt & Swoope, now known as Bell, Silberblatt & Wood, a law firm founded by several attorneys, including her grandfather.
She has provided pro bono legal services through Mid Penn Legal Services, formerly Keystone Legal Services, since 1976. She has been professionally and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, where she has served on the Board of Governors and currently serves as a member of the House of Delegates and on the PA Bar Insurance and Trust Board and the Clearfield County Bar Association where she has served as treasurer.
Wood is a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield where she has served a deacon, trustee and elder and on the Board of the Clearfield Preschool Center. She currently serves on the Session as a Ruling Elder and as Chair of the Christian Education Committee. She has also served in various capacities for the Huntingdon Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church.
Wood has served on the Lycoming College Alumni Board. Locally, she has served on the boards of the Clearfield County Area United Way, the Community Concert Association, and the Susquehanna Rural Free Clinic. She has been a member of the Jr. Woman’s Club, the former Woman’s Club, the DAR and AAUW. Currently, she serves as President of the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, and she has been active on the Board of the Children’s Aid Society since 1976.
Wood says she volunteers because both her family and religious upbringing has always lead her to believe that if you are blessed with certain talents and resources, you should reach out to help others in some way as part of giving back and sharing your own blessings.
The Woman of the Year award was presented to Wood during a dinner held on May 25, at the Copper Cork Event Center in Clearfield, which was attended by members of her family, several of her friends and representatives of local organizations. Wood’s speaker for the evening was her daughter, Kathryn “Kate” Wood, of Clearfield. Members of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre provided the entertainment. In addition to her daughter, Kate, Wood has a son, Jon, who resides in Arlington, Va., with his wife, Suzanne.
Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Organization has been awarding the Woman of the Year award since 1944.