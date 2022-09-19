PENFIELD — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the annual women’s retreat, sponsored by the Women’s Health Task Force of Clearfield County and Penn State Extension, is returning for 2022.
The retreat will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at Camp Mountain Run, 4980 Mountain Run Rd., Penfield, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Gilmore Lodge. The welcome will be given at 9 a.m.
“The Women’s Health Task Force of Clearfield County and Penn State Extension have been busy putting together a women’s retreat that offers an opportunity to enjoy beautiful fall foliage and to move outside attendee’s comfort zones. After a two-year hiatus, the Step Into Action Women’s retreat is back. Sessions offered at this year’s retreat include topics such as suicide prevention, self-defense for women, and the importance of book clubs. For those looking to try their hand at something new, then the rock painting class, the archery session and line dancing might be the ticket. This is just six of the 12 sessions offered at the retreat. The retreat committee encourages you to call a friend or friends and invite them to join you for a day of fun and learning at Camp Mountain Run,” Member Mary Walker said.
Retreat participants will have an opportunity to attend four sessions throughout the day. The morning breakout sessions begin at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a short break in between. Lunch will be served at noon.
Afternoon breakout sessions will begin at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with a break in between. Closing remarks, door prizes and a basket auction winners will be announced from 3:40-4 p.m.
Some of the classes available have a limited number of participants and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
Those attending will also be able take advantage of Hepatitis C screenings. Hepatitis C is a liver disease, resulting from a person being infected with the Hepatitis C virus. Some infected people are able to get rid of the virus with no complications but most people develop a chronic or long-term infection that left untreated can result in serious health problems.
No fasting is required to participate in the testing. The screening is available at no cost, courtesy of TruCare and Dr. Tuesdae Stainbrooke’s office, DuBois. Those who wish to participate in the testing should check the appropriate box on their registration form.
The registration deadline is Saturday, Oct. 1. The fee is $30 per person or $27.50 each, if two or more people register together. The fee includes all printed materials, a continental breakfast, refreshments and lunch. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to request a registration form call 765-6817
Checks should be made payable to Women’s Health Task Force. Completed registration forms and payment should be mailed to Robin Dusch at 112 Shardan Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Those attending should dress in layers and wear comfortable waterproof shoes for walking to and from learning sessions.