PUNXSUTAWNEY — An 84-year-old woman was found dead after her home caught on fire in Jefferson County on Friday, Dec. 16 around 7 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police and Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.
Janet McQuown, of Punxsutawney, was found dead at the scene, Shumaker said. The home was located along Route 119 in Henderson Township, near Biggie’s Meats.
There is no suspicion of foul play at this time, but an investigation is ongoing, according to a report from Punxsutawney-based state police. The report reads “PSP Punxsutawney was notified of a residential fire. Through further investigation, it was determined an occupant of the home was found deceased within.”
Shumaker said an autopsy was completed on Sunday, but a cause of death is still pending at this time.
On scene of the emergency were the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, PSP Fire Marshal Unit, Big Run Fire Department, Sykesville Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department, Brady Township Fire Department, Sandy Township Fire Department, DuBois Fire Department, Punxsutawney Fire Department, McCalmont Township Fire Department, Du-San EMS, Sykesville EMS, and Jefferson County EMS.