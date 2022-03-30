A Curwensville woman is facing felony wire tap charges after she allegedly secretly videotaped a conversation with a school employee and live-streamed the discussion on Facebook Live.
According to Lawrence Township Police, April Holley, 39, of Curwensville requested a private meeting on March 22 at 11 a.m. with a staff member at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, 1620 River Rd., Clearfield. There was no specific information on the police report about the nature of the meeting.
After the meeting was held, it was discovered that Holley had live-streamed the meeting on social media, specificlly Facebook Live, without the permisson of the CCCTC staff member. The staff member was not informed or aware about the meeting being recorded.
Police said it was later discovered that numerous individuals had viewed the video while the meeting was active.
Felony charges were filed against Holley for interception, disclosure or use of wrire, electronic or oral communications.
A preliminary hearing date had not yet been scheduled as of Wednesday.