A Clearfield woman was charged by Lawrence Township Police after she was allegedly going through a dumpster in a plan to defraud a local business.
Police were dispatched to Goodwill, 1800 Daisy St. Ext. in Clearfield, on Feb. 12 at 7:26 p.m.for a report of a retail theft in progress with the suspect detained by employees.
Paula J. Shomo, 49, was being detained and found to be on probation in Clearfield County.
Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Shomo was entering Goodwill’s dumpster, retrieving price tags and later changing the tags on items in the store in an attempt to “deprive the establishment of the full amount of items.”
Shomo was placed under arrest and additionally, found to be in possession of oxycodone,, crystal methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Shomo was arraigned on Feb. 14 by Distict Judge Michael Morris. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug parapheranlia, which are misdemeanors; and summary retail theft/alter label/price marking.
Shomo is currently housed in the Clearfield County jail awaiting a preliminary hearing after being unable to post $5,000 monetary bail. The hearing is scheduled in front of Morris on Feb. 23 at Centralized Court.