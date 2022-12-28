Jessica Lynn Dunworth, 42, of Clearfield, who is accused of stealing from her employer, Novey’s Recycling, had a felony theft charge bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Dunworth is charged with theft by deception/false impression — felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 13, an official at Novey’s contacted Lawrence Township police about an employee who was allegedly altering slips and paying her friends more money than they should have for metal they brought to the business.
The company official said he noticed a large amount of money was being taken out every time two individuals came to the business. He said he reviewed surveillance video and discovered Dunworth was altering pay slips for Jerry Gogo, 20, and Richard “Booger” Gearhart to give them more money. The total amount stolen was $2,1740.
Dunworth provided a written statement apologizing for her actions and admitted to altering the pay slips. She said she didn’t receive any of the money because Gearhart has not answered her phone calls and said she is willing to pay the money back.
“I have never done this before and I don’t plan on doing it again,” Dunworth wrote.
Dunworth was represented by attorney Ryan J. Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Brittany N. McCracken.
Goho and Gearhart are charged with theft by deception/false impression and receiving stolen property — both are felonies of the third degree.