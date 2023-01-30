COALPORT — The Glendale School District Education Foundation’s Winter WineFest IV — a wine-tasting event fundraiser — will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Coalport fire hall, 946 Water St., Coalport.
There will be two sessions, noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Both will include sampling of varieties from five local wineries. Wines will also be available for purchase.
Tickets are $15 each. Patrons must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged.
Tickets are available at Leyo’s Supermarket, Josie’s Restaurant, Coalport Pizza King, Pennywrens, Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery and In Bloom. Tickets are also available from the foundation’s board of directors or online at PayPal.Me/GSDFoundation, Venmo @GSDEF.
In addition there will be on-site vendors offering variety of delectable products that complement wines. The businesses are DeLong Enterprises, Dutch Hill Chocolates, In Bloom florist, Ruga Rue Jerkey & Banquet Hall and Sissy’s Sassy Apples.
New this year is a raffle session from 9-11 a.m. for patrons who want to support the foundation by purchasing a ticket for a 50/50, baskets and prizes but do not want to attend the festival. There is no admission fee for the raffle session.
“This is an exciting way to help the foundation assist and reward students and faculty at Glendale School District, while enjoying a special Valentine-themed weekend. There will be door prizes announced every 15 minutes during all three sessions. Thanks to donations from several district alumni, participants will receive a complimentary tote bag to carry their purchases in,” said Foundation Vice President Kelsey McManus.