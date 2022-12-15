Winter Storm Diaz arrived in the Progressland region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing with it a wintery mix of snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain that froze roads, closed schools and shuttered some businesses.
All schools in the region were closed, many making the announcement on Wednesday afternoon/evening.
The state Department of Transportation noted numerous speed restrictions on area roadways, including I-80. Around 3 p.m., PennDOT raised the speed limit restriction from 45 mph to 55 mph on I-80.
Several weather-related crashes involving tractor trailers were noted on the interstate on Thursday.
At mile marker 128.2 on I-80 eastbound, a tractor trailer and pickup truck were involved in a crash, resulting in the tractor trailer rolling over. Emergency responders from Morris Township and Winburne responded.
Early Thursday morning in Pine Township, three crashes involving commercial vehicles were reported within minutes of each other.
- At mile marker 114 on I-80 eastbound, a tractor trailer and a tow truck were involved in a crash at 5:43 a.m.
- At mile marker 115 on I-80 eastbound, a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a crash around 5:48 a.m.
- At mile marker 114 on I-80 eastbound, a rollover with entrapment and ejection was reported just before 6 a.m.
Emergency responders from Lawrence Township station 5/Mill Road and Penfield were reportedly on scene of the crashes in Pine Township.
Around noon yesterday, a tractor trailer jack-knifed on I-80 at mile marker 126 in Bradford Township. Around the same time, a rollover occurred on I-80 at mile marker 86 in Pine Creek Township in Jefferson County.
Clearfield County Director of Emergency Services Scott Mignot said it appears most residents heeded the warnings to stay off the roads.
“It really helped out a lot,” Mignot said. “Things were relatively quiet today.”
He said there were a few accidents in the county, but said he believes they were minor and doesn’t believe there were any injuries.
Curwensville Borough’s street department issued a social media message on Thursday, telling residents crews were working on roads, but “until the freezing rain stops, we are only maintaining hills and main travel routes. The salt is not really working good in this freezing rain and we are trying not to waste material.”
Several businesses closed, opened late or closed early as a result of the storm.
Clearfield County offices delayed opening until 10 a.m. Moena Restaurant in Clearfield was one of many in the region that announced closure for the day.
Progress staff writer Jeff Corcino contributed to this story.