Three time-tested recipes are the winners of The Progress’ annual holiday cookie contest held Monday, Dec. 12.
Sharon Eisenhower of Curwensville earned first place for her Chocolate Caramel Candy Bars — a moist chocolaty bar with a ribbon of caramel running throughout.
Eisenhower said her family enjoys the recipe that she believes originated from the back of a bag of flour.
“I’ve had this recipe for years. We like these. They are a very good cookie. I bake them often,” she stated.
Eisenhower said she appreciates the simplicity of the recipe and the ingredients combine well together.
“These are not hard to make. The most difficult part of the recipe is separating the dough for the crust and the topping and getting the crust patted into the pan. I find if you dust the dough lightly with flour it presses more easily into the pan,” she explained.
Sharon Eisenhower’s Chocolate Caramel Candy Bars
- 1 14-ounce package of caramel candies
- 1/3 cup milk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups quick-cooking or regular oats
- 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1 cup margarine or butter, softened
- 1 6-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped walnuts or dry-roasted peanuts, optional
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-by-2-inch rectangle baking pan. In a two-quart saucepan, over a low temperature, heat the candies and the milk, stirring frequently, until smooth. Remove pan from the heat.
In a mixing bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, baking soda, salt and egg. Stir in the margarine with a fork until the mixture is crumbly. Press half the crumbly mixture into the pan. Bake crust for 10 minutes.
Sprinkle with chocolate chips and nuts. Drizzle with caramel mixture. Sprinkle remaining crumble mixture over the top.
brown. Cool 30 minutes. Loosen edges from the side of the pan; cool completely before cutting into two-inch-by-one-inch bars. Makes 54 bars.
Debbie Garito of Clearfield received second place for her Orange Cranberry Biscotti. Garito said she bakes various flavors of the twice-baked bars.
“I really like biscotti. They are easy to make. A lot of people think they are hard to make but they’re really not,” she said, adding she believes orange and cranberry pair well together and remind her of the holiday.
She offered a tip for those who want to try the recipe.
“Follow what the instructions say. Don’t over bake the cookies. If you bake them until they are browned on top.
“The cookies will be hard and too far gone.” she explained.
Debbie Garito’s Orange Cranberry Biscotti
- 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 1 teaspoon orange extract
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 3/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 16-ounce package sweetened, dried cranberries
In a mixing bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in the eggs, orange zest, orange extract and almond extract. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients into the moist ingredients and mix until a stiff dough forms. Mix in the cranberries and form the dough into a ball.
Divide in half and shape each half into a log. Place on a cookie sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned.
All the logs to cool then cut each into diagonal slices. Bake the slices again until they are lightly browned, approximately seven minutes. Allow cookies to cool.
Susan Kline of Frenchville took home third place for her Easy Peanut Butter Cookies.
“This is a recipe I use all the time. It is easy and makes a really good cookie. It stays moist and chewy,” she said.
Kline said she got the recipe in the 1970s when she was a student at South Hills Business School.
“The school made a cookbook and this recipe was one my fellow student put into the book. I make these often. Sometimes without the chocolate kisses. I also roll them in different color sugars depending on the holidays,” she explained.
Susan Kline’s
Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 3/4 cup peanut butter
- 2 cups biscuit baking mix
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Granulated or colored sugar
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a mixing bowl, beat the sweetened milk and peanut butter until smooth. Add the biscuit mix and vanilla mix well. Shape the dough into one-inch balls. Roll in sugar.
Places two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork. Bake for 6-8 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cook.
If making peanut blossoms, shape as above but do not flatten with a fork. Bake as recipe calls for. Press a milk chocolate candy kiss into the center of each ball immediately after baking.