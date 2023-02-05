COALPORT — Hundreds of spirited guests attended the 4th Winter WineFest hosted by Glendale Education Foundation on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Glendale Vol. Fire Co. social hall.
Residents, businesses and organizations from throughout the Glendale region and participating vendors donated over 70 baskets and gifts for the raffle, several large 50/50 drawings were held, and a number of large ticket items were awarded as well.
All proceeds benefit Glendale Education Foundation, which supports numerous educational opportunities including scholarships for local students.
“Guests and vendors had a great time at our mid-winter fundraising event” said event Chairwoman Kelsey McManus. “Our mission of supporting the students of the Glendale School District by improving and enhancing educational opportunities is made possible by the generosity of community members and friends who make events like these so successful.”
Executive Director William Morrison was very pleased with the quality of vendors and wineries.
“The vendors arrived with their excellent wines and specialty products and had smiles on their faces. They were ready to greet our guests who were anxious to sample and support our cause,” Morrison said. “Each year, everyone looks forward to familiar faces as well as new businesses.”
Participating wineries at this year’s WineFest included Bee Kind Winery, Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery, Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, The Winery at Wilcox and Woody Lodge Winery. Specialty vendors included Delong Enterprises, Dutch Hill Chocolates, In Bloom Florals, Sissy’s Sassy Gourmet Apples, and Ruga Rue Jerky and Banquet Hall.
“We couldn’t do this without our vendors and they are extremely supportive of our mission.”
Foundation board members have been planning for the WineFest since late summer and will soon begin planning for the 2024 Valentine’s-themed event.
“We are already discussing ways to improve upon our next WineFest,” McManus said. “It has become an annual gathering for friends, neighbors, families, alumni, and community members, many driving from as far as Harrisburg or Virginia to spend the day with friends and support the foundation. We want everyone to have a great time!”
The Foundation will announce the final financial results at the February board meeting, to be held on Monday, Feb. 27, at Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport.
Also, the winner of a kayak, one of the large prizes donated by “The Pattys Literacy Consulting Company,” owned by Glendale School District retirees Patty Kimberly and Patty Harrison, will be drawn at the meeting. Tickets are still available by contacting any of the board members or they can be purchased at the front entry of Leyo’s Supermarket until the day of the drawing.